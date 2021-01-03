Rivers Govt. begins clampdown on street traders, motor parks, others

The Rivers State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to rid the state of illegal illegal street trading, motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces.

It explained that the menace constituted by the listed operators of motor parks and those engaging in illegal street trading were defacing the state, hence the need to bring an end to the practice.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said that from Monday (tomorrow), government officials would begin enforcement on the ban on street trading and other listed illegal activities.

Through a statement on Sunday, Nsirim who noted that the government would not hesistate in taking tough decisions to restore, enjoined the general public to augment the government’s efforts in sanitizing the state.

“This is to inform the general public that with effect from Monday, January 4, 2021, the State Government will begin the enforcement of the ban on trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces.

“All those involved in these illegal activities along our streets and other public places are advised to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

“Law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters,” the statement said.