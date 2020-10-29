Rivers Govt. bans IPOB activities, others

The Rivers State Government, Nyesom Wike, has placed a ban on activities of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) after signing an executive order to proscribed the secessionist as terrorist group.

It explained that the decision had become imperative after careful consideration of the group’s activities which had been a source of concerns to the government and particularly residents across the state over the groups activities and mode of operation.

The Governor noted that the signed executive order to reinforce the ban on IPOB and its activities in the state, stressing that plans had been concluded to begin clamping down on the group in line with his administration’s commitment to protect the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed across the state.

Through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike maintained that Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, adding that enormous contributions from non-indigenes to political, social, and economic development cannot be overemphasised.

According to the statement, the state government will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise.

“The state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.

“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.

“But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed IPOB and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.

“This is clearly a terrorist group whose existence, creed, mission, and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of the South-Eastern states of the country.

“I have, therefore, signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety,’’ he said.