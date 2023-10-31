Report on Interest
under logo

78 soldiers, insurgents die during North-East region clashes

The Guild

Kwara Police recovers human parts from 24yrs-old traveler

The Guild

Akinwunmi Adesina: Any conspiracy from the Western block?

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Politics

Rivers Gov., Wike meet inside Aso villa amid impeachment plots

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, barely 24 hours after lawmakers loyal to Wike served the governor an impeachment notices over alleged poor performance.

The two men, whose lawmakers loyal to them have divided the house with each faction led by their speakers and both groups laying claim to the state’s legislative chamber.

The meeting of the two politicians on Tuesday followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday.

Fubara and Wike, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, appeared to be in the Villa for a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional body that oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Council is chaired by President Bola Tinubu, to discuss security challenges crippling businesses and possible solutions to address them across the country.

The governor of each state of the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police make up the Council.

The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 and then-President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting.

The Guild 10231 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: