Rivers Gov., Wike meet inside Aso villa amid impeachment plots

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, barely 24 hours after lawmakers loyal to Wike served the governor an impeachment notices over alleged poor performance.

The two men, whose lawmakers loyal to them have divided the house with each faction led by their speakers and both groups laying claim to the state’s legislative chamber.

The meeting of the two politicians on Tuesday followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday.

Fubara and Wike, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, appeared to be in the Villa for a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional body that oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Council is chaired by President Bola Tinubu, to discuss security challenges crippling businesses and possible solutions to address them across the country.

The governor of each state of the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police make up the Council.

The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 and then-President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting.

