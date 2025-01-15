Rivers Gov. pledges N50m for servicemen widows’ welfare

The Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara has reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the families of military men who lost their lives in active service, with a pledge of N50 million to support widows, families of the late deceased servicemen.

This act of kindness, according to the governor, is aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by these families and honoring the sacrifices of their loved ones as the nation celebrates the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Fubara, who disclosed this during the event attended by legionnaires, and members of the armed forces in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said that the funds that he has directed to be disbursed with immediate effect will address pressing issues such as school fees and house rents and support the widow’s businesses.

According to him, the ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the bravery of veterans, who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and preserving its sovereignty. The governor pointed out that these ongoing battles come at a great cost, with thousands of soldiers having made the ultimate sacrifice and many others returning with life-altering injuries.

Fubara emphasized that only the bravest individuals can forsake the comfort of family and home to protect the lives and freedom of millions and that without their heroism, the country would not continue to enjoy peace and freedom.

Furthermore, he lauded President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to improving the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces and assured him of Rivers continued loyalty, support, and collaboration.

According to the Governor, “As a government, we remain committed to the welfare and well-being of the Nigerian armed forces, both serving and retired and their families. In Rivers State, we have fulfilled past promises to the Nigerian Legion, and we will continue to implement targeted policies and programmes to improve their living conditions.

“ Furthermore, we will prioritize the inclusion of families of our fallen heroes in our social welfare and investment programmes. May I also use this opportunity to call on well-meaning citizens and private organizations to extend their support to these families, helping them overcome the economic challenges they often face”

“ The peace and security of our nation remain a collective responsibility. Let us all work together to support our armed forces and security agencies in overcoming the challenges we face and ensuring that every corner of our country is peaceful and secure”

“I call on every citizen to rally around our armed forces and work together to strengthen our national unity. We must ensure that every section of our country feels included and valued, fostering a stronger and more cohesive Nigeria”