Rivers Gov. fixes January for another lockdown after COVID-19 spike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to re-impose another lockdown beginning from January 2021 following an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the State.

Wike said that the new development became necessary since residents have refused to comply with the protocols imposed after a surge in COVID-19 across the state

He gave the hint during a thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th birthday of Priscilla Mark, at the St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government yesterday.

The governor lamented as worrisome the refusal of most churches and markets in the State to enforce the compulsory wearing of a facemask in adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

He said the State government had initially relaxed the restriction on the number of persons who worship in churches, but with the second wave of COVID-19, he will by this week announce new stringent measures to check the spread of COVID-19 cases in the State,

“When you go to some churches, they do not wear a facemask. Go to market, they do not wear facemasks. They believe COVID is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person was close to you, you will know that COVID is real.

“So, it is real and I want to appeal to all of you that we have to be more strict now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave. It’s very, very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.”

Wike, while imploring the Bishop of Diocese of Ikwerre to prevail on members of all churches under his jurisdiction to always wear their face mask, stressed that the second COVID-19 wave was deadlier than the others.

“If you don’t comply, I have no choice, but to shut down the churches; Pentecostal, Catholic, Anglican. I have no choice because when you have it, who spends the money? It is the state that treats. So, we need to use the money for some other things, but not for this. Let us discipline ourselves and know that COVID is real. Let nobody tell you that there is nothing like COVID. It’s real.”