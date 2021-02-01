Rivers Gov. cautions NASS on Electoral Act amendment

Ahead of National Assembly’s resumption from long recess, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the lawmakers on amendment of the Electoral Act without stipulating that card reader be used to determining validity of every vote cast during elections across the country.

Wike stated that the actions of the lawmakers would result in a mere charade if the card reader was still considered as not important in the process that determines winners of elections.

He observed that several attempts to achieve a credible electoral reform had been marred by overriding personal ambition of persons with vested political interest within and outside the National Assembly.

The governor, who made this assertion during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, argued that most National Assembly members were often preoccupied about next election and often skew the electoral amendment to benefit their interest and that of their political party.

Wike said: “Why didn’t the President sign the last amendment Electoral Act, why? Because APC as a party had informed the president that if you sign this electoral amendment, you are likely to lose the election. Therefore, don’t sign it. And of course, the President did not sign the electoral amendment Act.

“I am not carried away by the antics of the National Assembly. They all know what will make the country to move forward. One, make the election to be transparent by ensuring that all votes are counted. You can achieve that by allowing the card reader to function. So that the figures recorded on the card reader should tally with the transmitted figures,” the governor added.