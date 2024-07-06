Rivers former lawmakers warn Wike loyalists against fueling criss

Former members of the National Assembly, Rivers State Caucus, have urged all well-meaning Nigerians to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the mandate freely given to him by Rivers electorate as affirmed by the Supreme Court, without fear, favour or distraction.

The former lawmakers, who served at the National Assembly at various times, said that they are deeply troubled by the anxiety and hysteria caused in the State in the wake of the political crisis.

They asserted their recognition that the peace and stability of Rivers State, a vital economic hub of Nigeria, are under siege, and rejected all forms of attempts geared towards undermining the progress and unity of the State under any guise.

The delegation of former National Assembly members, led by John Mbata, stated their position when they addressed newsmen as part of their solidarity visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Speaking on their behalf, Bernard Mikko, said they are compelled to speak out against the apprehension and uncertainty that have enveloped Rivers State because it is one of those times that silence is no longer golden.

He stated: “Regardless of our political affiliations, we stand united in our unwavering belief and conviction that the unity, peace, and progress of Rivers State are paramount and non-

negotiable.

“We reaffirm our absolute commitment to the rule of law, a cornerstone of democracy that ensures no one, including the government, is above the law. We uphold this fundamental

principle, which safeguards justice, equality, and accountability for all.”

Mikko emphasised that the tenure of elected local government councils officials must always be respected in accordance with the Constitution, and condemned attempts by some desperate politicians to elongate their tenure in crass violation of the Constitution.

He also dismissed calls by disgruntled politicians for a State of Emergency, saying that it is unwarranted since everybody has

confidence in the government’s ability to address any challenges that may arise.

He explained: “We trust in the capacity of the Governor to maintain peace and stability in Rivers State. We reject all attempts to undermine the progress of Rivers State for personal gain, and urge the people to reject and oppose such efforts.

“We commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s efforts to promote peace and development, and urge

all Nigerians to support his initiatives.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s mandate, which has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of the land, without fear, favour, or distraction.”

The former National Assembly members restated their unwavering commitment and determination to mobilise resources and moral support for the Governor and his Administration, and warned detractors struggling to frustrate and undermine the government to retrace their steps, as God and majority of the people were solidly behind the Rivers People First mandate.

On the caucus’ delegation included more than 17 former Senators and House of Representatives from the Third and Fourth Republics, including ex-officers of the National Assembly from the three Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies in the State.