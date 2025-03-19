Rivers: Fisting on Tinubu’s error

Sometimes it is better to consult dictionary than reading the lips of some lawyers whose political interests will not allow them to say the truth.

According to Oxford Dictionary, the phrase, “State of Emergency” is defined as a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.

That section 305 of the constitution is silent on the removal or suspension of elected officials in a state of emergency is like contradicting the purpose of the declaration itself.

In a state of emergency, the constitution is suspended and with this the government at the centre takes control of a state that might be of security threat.

Of course, the present situation in Rivers State favours the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, it does not mean that all the lawmakers who supporter him will benefit from it.

For six months, starting from today, there will be consequences and results of Tinubu’s action, which for me should be the real issue and how the president will be able to manage it.

In his speech on Tuesday, the president gave reasons, one of which is the threat by a group to disrupt the peace in Rivers. The are youth loyal to suspended Fubara, who are ready to wear the militant armour.

The suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara had not hidden his threat of unleashing them on government facilities in the state if he would not have his way.

Before yesterday, he was the chief security officer of the state and for a chief security officer to have spoken in that manner, speaks a lot about the looming insecurity in the state.

To the docile opposition figures, like the former presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart for the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, declaring a state of emergency in Rivers is unconstitutional and suspending elected governor and others is so wrong.

I wouldn’t have expected them to applaud Tinubu for taking such a decision, it has given them another opportunity to fist on this alleged error of the president and Commander in Chief.

The critics always think they are the most brilliant and that they have answers to all problems but with their more exposure and closeness to power, such critics usually eat their humble pies and work against their earlier assertions about the direction of government.

This had happened to president Tinubu himself. He once kicked against declaration of state of emergency as an opposition leader but now he can see clearly that the declaration is a phrase to create order.

A clause to regain order when those that should enforce the laws are threatening to break it.

The former Governor of the state of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger once told an audience that what had really excelled him as a leader was his capacity to break the rules instead of law.

I see a declaration of the state of emergency as a tool to restore order and I see Tinubu using it effectively against the warring factions in Rivers State, breaking the rule but not the law to create peace.

It sounds hypocritical that those who are rebuking the judiciary over the Supreme Court Verdict on Rivers State are the one seeking the judicial interpretation of section 305 of the constitution in Rivers emergency rule.

Let us agree that Tinubu did this to pacify his minister Wike as it’s being said in some quarters, is it not better than the lawmakers sacking Fubara over allegation of executive misconduct.

Fubara’s Impeachment would have resulted in total breakdown of law but instead Tinubu had activated a clause, declaring a state of emergency in Rivers.

There are ways to pacify the forces that can bring about war and peace in every community. It takes a leader to identify them and sit at the table with them to take a decision.

Tinubu met with, Fubara, Wike, lawmakers and PANDEF over the peace in Rivers. This was reported. There are other forces that will never show in the public space, which control the peace in Rivers state.

Intelligence has revealed that these invisible forces define the situation we are all seeing in which many have become so emotional. The fact that Wike work in Tinubu’s cabinet does not mean he is the closest ally of the president from Rivers State.

Who controls the gang more in the state and who knows them better? Is it Fubara who has the support of four lawmakers or a Wike who has the support of 27 lawmakers across all the constituencies.

With 27 lawmakers, there is no doubt that Rivers is till in the hands of Wike. The youth who are threatening the peace will be subdued quietly by the leaders of their constituencies and there will be no riot.

I only pray that Fubara does not have hand in the recent explosion in the state, it may spell doom for him. At present he is alone.

By Kunle Awosiyan