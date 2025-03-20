I declare Rivers under emergency rule to protect lives, property- Tinubu

Following the endorsement of emergency rule in Rivers by the House of Representatives, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to support his administration in restoring peace and harmony in the South-South state.

Tinubu, while addressing criticisms from opposition parties as well as legal advisers since his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, stated that his decision aims at prioritizing the welfare of the people.

The president lauded the National Assembly for its decisive and patriotic ratification of the State of Emergency proclamation, adding it was a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralyzed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

Specifically, Tinubu commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers and members, for prioritizing the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He further acknowledged the lawmakers’ diligent review of classified security briefings, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

“The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023,” President Tinubu remarked.

“As I detailed in my address to the nation on 18 March, the near-total collapse of governance, threats to federal economic assets, and the risk of widespread violence left no room for hesitation. This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability.”

This came two days after suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

To prevent any leadership vacuum in the state, he appointed Ibokette Ibas (retd), who was the Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

The President affirmed that the six-month emergency will empower the newly-appointed Sole Administrator to stabilize Rivers State, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

“Today’s decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen’s potential is safeguarded and nurtured,” he said.