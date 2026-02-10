Rivers drug dealer kills NDLEA officer to escape arrest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the death of its officer, Chief Narcotic Agent Sadiq Mujahid, who was killed during a raid on a notorious drug enclave known as Ama Hausa in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

Mujahid sustained severe head injuries when the drug dealers mobilized armed hoodlums to attack operatives during the raid on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Despite being rushed immediately to Bonny Island General Hospital for emergency treatment, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

According to the agency, despite the violent attack, NDLEA operatives successfully apprehended all six targets, including the gang leader, Genesis George Benson, who is responsible for Mujahid’s death.

Other suspects arrested during the operation, which targeted a well-known criminal hub, include ThankGod Okon, Shamsudden Isah, Muhammed Musa, Adamu Muhammed, and Muhammed Yusuf.

The NDLEA said its operatives also recovered a significant cache of illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, skunk, and tramadol.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the bravery and resilience of the officers who stood their ground despite the brutal attack

“I salute the gallantry of our men who refused to be intimidated by these criminal elements. Even after the cowardly attack on Mujahid, our operatives ensured the assailants were overpowered and arrested, and their illicit substances confiscated. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.”

​While mourning the loss of Mujahid, Marwa described him as a disciplined and courageous officer who paid the ultimate price in the service of his fatherland. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the Rivers State Command.

“Any attack on our officers is an attack on the state, and it will not go without dire consequences. We remain undeterred in our mission to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs, and we will continue to take the fight to the enclaves of these merchants of death,” he added.