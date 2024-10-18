Rivers Council chairman reverses Wike’s order, reopens community market

The Chairman of Obiakpo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chijoke Ihunwo, has reopened the Oginigba slaughter market, barely three years after the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, evicted the traders and shut the premises to erect new structures at the site.

Ihunwo noted that reopening the market is expected to revitalize trade and provide relief to vendors as well as customers alike.

As gathered, trading activities ceased in the market after the former administration earmarked a new project for the site, prompting the evacuation of occupants.

Addressing the residents on Friday, Ihunwo noted that the market will start operating at full capacity, effective immediately, emphasizing that the facility is a collective hub for the state residents.

He also encouraged them to stand firm and conduct their trades without fear of intimidation or harassment from anyone.

” This land does not belong to one individual but to the people of rivers, Do not be afraid of any man who claims to own everywhere, this land belongs to Rivers people,” he said referring to Wike.

Furthermore, he announced that a meeting will be scheduled with market leaders to explore ways of supporting local businesses.