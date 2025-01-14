26.1 C
Rivers Cassava boss drowns after escaping abduction 

Scene of the recovery operations

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rivers Cassava Project, Gibson Reuben, has drowned inside the Okulu River in Aleto axis of the state while trying to escape from kidnappers.

Reuben, an expatriate from the Netherlands, was said to have lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river while speeding to avoid the gunmen’s abduction in the state.

The body of the deceased private firm boss and his Toyota Hilux were recovered by the Nigerian Police, Rivers Command on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the tragedy occurred in Rivers.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for Rivers Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the mobile police personnel who accompanied the deceased Cassava firm boss escaped. 

She also said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, who visited the scene after the incident, has ordered a full investigation with the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

