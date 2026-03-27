Rivers APC suspends Dagogo over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State on Friday suspended a party chieftain, Fubara Dagogo, over alleged anti-party activities and misconduct, citing repeated breaches of its constitution and actions it described as damaging to the party’s image and internal cohesion.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of Ward 4, New Layout, in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, where party members unanimously resolved to take disciplinary action against Dagogo after reviewing allegations of indiscipline and conduct deemed contrary to party directives.

According to the ward leadership, Dagogo’s actions were in violation of several provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended), including alleged disobedience to party authority, issuance of unguarded statements, and engagement in activities considered capable of embarrassing and undermining the party’s standing within the state.

The suspension was formally communicated in a letter dated March 16, 2026, and jointly signed by Ward Chairman Richard Ibani Benstowe and Secretary Donald Jumbo, who directed that the decision take immediate effect while urging the state leadership to ratify and take further necessary action on the matter.

While reading the notice in a video circulating on social media, Benstowe stated that Dagogo’s conduct contravened Article 21.2 (I), (II), and (VII) of the party’s constitution, adding that the suspension followed repeated warnings issued to him to desist from actions capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

He further explained that the ward leadership had exhausted all internal efforts to caution the chieftain, but his continued alleged acts of indiscipline left the party with no alternative but to impose an indefinite suspension in order to safeguard unity and maintain discipline within the local structure.

The leadership warned that any further violations of party rules would attract stiffer disciplinary measures, reaffirming the APC’s commitment to enforcing its internal regulations and preserving cohesion across all levels in Rivers State.