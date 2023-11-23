Rivers APC exco rejects NWC’s dissolution

Members of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected decision by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to dissolve state executives council.

The members denied knowledge of the dissolution by the party’s national body, describing reports of their removal and appointment of a caretaker as illegal.

They rejected the decision barely 24 hours after the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC dissolved and appointed a caretaker committee that will oversee the conduct of a congress to elect new excos in the state.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke, denied knowledge of the dissolution by the party’s national body, saying, “I’m not even aware of the dissolution but I’m out of the country right now. I’ll talk to you when we have more details about the issue”.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said: “Our legal adviser, Chairman, and the state executives hereby reject the dissolution because it is illegal and cannot stand”.

Pressed on whether or not they’ll be going to court, he declined to comment saying, it would jeopardize their plans if he did so.

On the other side however, the new caretaker committee chairman who also doubles as a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, Tony Okocha, declined to talk to journalists, saying he’s waiting to be inaugurated on Friday.

The development came two months after some chieftains of the party loyal to a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and led by the state governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, lamented that President Bola Tinubu has subtly sacrificed them for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his loyalists.

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the inauguration of the committee members will take place at the party secretariat on Friday.

Morka, who was flanked by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Ladipo, reeled out the names of Wike’s loyalists as members of the seven-man caretaker committee.

He said, “We have resolved at the NWC meeting that Rivers APC should be dissolved and a caretaker committee put in place. The committee will have Chief Tony Okocha as chairman and Eric Nwibani as Secretary.

“Other members include Chibuike Ikenga, Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Senibo Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi. The inauguration of the committee members will take place here at the party secretariat on Friday.”

Morka also said the caretaker committee will hold office for six months until substantive new executive members of Rivers APC are elected into office.

