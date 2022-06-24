Rivers ADC picks Nollywood actress as Dep. gov. candidate ahead 2023 election

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonte Ibraye, has picked Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Ibraye said that the actress, who was often for being outspoken, was picked considering his ability and passion for development of the state.

The candidate and Dikeh were presented their Certificate of return by the ADC party chairman, Ralph Nwosu at the party secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

The certificate presentation was witnessed by members of the party’s National Working Committee and critical stakeholders among others, declaring their readiness to start mobilising for support towards victory at the general election.

Accepting the nomination to run for the office, the actress stressed that her experience over the years in different sectors particularly humanitarian programmes, would afford her the opportunity to play a crucial role in the development of Rivers.

Dikeh, who hails from Ekwerre axis of the state, promised that if the ADC candidates were elected to govern the state during next year’s election, a technical approach would be needed to salvage the plights confronting our dear State.

The deputy governorship candidate explained that policies would be introduced to create jobs and ensure massive employment opportunities for the youths.

“We will ensure the inclusion of more youth and women in governance, and play vital roles in the development of Rivers State where their ideas and strength can be properly utilized.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, an advocate of good governance, and a humanitarian who has positively touched the lives of millions of less privileged through my foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, and my experience in governance, leadership, and administration from the Committee of Youth on Mobilization Sensitisation (CYMS)”, she added.

