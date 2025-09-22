River Police nabs kidnappers after receiving N10m ransom

Operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three members of a kidnapping ring operating in the state, after they allegedly collected a total of ₦10.4 million in ransom for the release of their victims in two separate abductions.

The suspects are 20-year-old Hassan Mohammed from Wandigah Town in Mandagali, Borno State; 25-year-old Bello Abubakar from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State; and 23-year-old Yusuf Ahmed from Hazari Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

They were apprehended at different locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the state in connection with the abductions.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in several kidnappings across the state.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody.

She added that efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover more operational weapons.

According to the Statement: “On 26th. August, 2025, the Rivers State Police Command received a distressing report, suggesting the kidnapping of one Humphrey Wagbara, ‘m’ of Igwuruta-Atali.

“Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex acting on this information and in a daring and coordinated operation on19th. September, 2025 at about 0200hrs arrested three suspects at different locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the State in connection with the kidnapping of the victim.

“During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in multiple kidnappings in the State, including:

“The Kidnapped of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of Six Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (#6,900,000) before killing Nwabueze Nchekwube.

“The Kidnapped of Mercy Chinyere ‘f’ on September 12, 2025′ at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,500,000.) before releasing her.

“Exhibits Recovered from the suspects include: One G-3 Rifle with Breech, Number 10398, One Magazine, One Itel Phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim, Three Short Daggers, One Jack Knife, One Stainless Short Knife.”

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, commends the diligence, bravery and dedication of the Operatives in making these arrests and recovering exhibits.

He noted that the outcome of the operation underscores the Commands unrelenting commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of the State, and urging residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station or other Security agencies.