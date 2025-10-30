Rival Group Kills Bandit Leader in Katsina Clash

Residents of Dutsinma area in Katsina State, a community notorious for banditry and kidnapping, can now heave a sigh of relief and go about their daily routines after a feared bandit leader, Jankare, who had long terrorized the area, was killed by a rival group during a clash in the state.

Jankare was gunned down after a disagreement erupted between him and another bandit commander over control of key criminal territories and proceeds from recent attacks.

The feud, which had been brewing for weeks, reportedly escalated into a violent shootout that led to the killing of the bandit leader, who succumbed to wounds sustained during the confrontation.

Residents who witnessed the incident described the clash as “intense and chaotic,” forcing many villagers to flee their homes in fear of being struck by stray bullets.

“Everyone in the area knew it was only a matter of time before these gangs turned on each other. Jankare had many enemies among his own men because of his greed and growing arrogance,” a source told correspondents on Thursday.

According to sources, the slain bandit had recently attended a meeting of several terrorist leaders aimed at resolving internal disputes and coordinating attacks.

The source added that tensions escalated shortly after the gathering, resulting in his death at the hands of rivals.

Jankare had long been a feared figure across Dutsinma and neighbouring local government areas, leading multiple attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling operations.

Beyond his criminal activities, he was infamous on social media, particularly TikTok, where he flaunted sophisticated weapons and mocked security forces.

A security analyst in Katsina, Usman Ahmed, described the development as a “turning point” in the fight against rural banditry.

“These internal conflicts often weaken the criminal networks and provide an opportunity for security agencies to strike,” he noted.

While some see his death as a breakthrough, residents fear it could trigger retaliatory violence and another round of bloodshed among the heavily armed gangs that continue to terrorize the North-West.

Meanwhile, security operatives are said to be monitoring the situation closely to forestall possible revenge attacks among the warring factions.

Security agencies have also intensified surveillance around Dutsinma and surrounding communities as part of efforts to prevent further bloodshed.