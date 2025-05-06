Rihanna confirms pregnancy for third child

Global music and fashion icon Rihanna is set to become a mother for the third time, as she confirms she is expecting another child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The 37-year-old singer and business mogul captivated attendees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, debuting her baby bump in a striking Marc Jacobs ensemble.

Embracing the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the Fenty Queen donned a black-and-gray corseted outfit featuring a cropped tuxedo jacket, pinstriped skirt, red polka-dot tie, and an oversized black fedora.

The look paid homage to Black dandyism, aligning with the evening’s celebration of Black fashion and culture.

Prior to the gala, Rihanna was spotted leaving the Carlyle Hotel in a curve-hugging gray ensemble, further fueling speculation about her pregnancy.

A$AP Rocky, 36, who co-hosted the event alongside Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams, confirmed the news on the red carpet, expressing their happiness about expanding their family .

The couple, who have been together since 2020, already share two young sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023, both of whom have made occasional public appearances and drawn attention for their unique names and stylish outings with their famous parents.”

Rihanna has a history of high-profile pregnancy reveals, including her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala not only confirmed her third pregnancy but also reinforced her status as a fashion trailblazer, seamlessly blending personal milestones with iconic style moments .

Rihanna’s late arrival, approximately two hours after the event’s start, ensured all eyes were on her as she ascended the Met steps, cradling her baby bump and solidifying her place as the evening’s most talked-about attendee .