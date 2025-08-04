Retired soldiers protests against unpaid benefits in Abuja

Amid harsh weather conditions, retired military personnel marched through major streets in Abuja to demand immediate action from relevant authorities over the non-payment of their entitlements.

The ex-soldiers, who left the Nigerian Army after completing their years of service, expressed anger over what they described as persistent neglect and injustice regarding their post-service benefits.

According to them, the failure of government agencies to address their concerns, despite multiple formal appeals, left them with no choice but to embark on the protest.

The demonstrators, who gathered at the main gate of the Ministry of Finance on Monday, insisted they would not back down until their outstanding allowances and benefits were paid in full.

The scene was heavily guarded by security operatives from the military, police, and Department of State Services (DSS) to prevent any disruption of public peace.

One of the protest coordinators, retired Staff Sergeant Simon Ipwu, told correspondents at the scene said “We’re here because of the money we’re supposed to be paid. After leaving service, they withheld our salaries for four months. We were also underpaid our gratuity and have not received our insurance.”



Ipwu explained that they had written to the Nigerian Army, the Ministries of Defence and Finance, the DSS, and the Police, seeking redress.

“We gave them two weeks’ grace, hoping for action, but no one responded. That’s why we’re back here today,” he added.

The retired soldier also called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to intervene, stressing that many of their colleagues are suffering as a result of the prolonged delays in payment.

The Guild reports that this marks the third major protest in seven months by retired security operatives in the Federal Capital Territory, including former police and military officers, all decrying delayed or unpaid benefits.