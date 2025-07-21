Retired policemen defy rain, sun to protest over unpaid pensions

Defying the rain and the scotching sun weather, show of frustration and resilience, retired police officers and civil society organisations blocked key access roads around the National Assembly complex, and demonstrated across the country, demanding an end to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for former police personnel.

The former law enforcement officers, who were armed with placards, chanted solidarity songs, insisting that the pension system being adopted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) had subjected them to years of hardship and indignity.

Protesting under the rain and sun across the country, the demonstrators demanded for an immediate reform that would remove retired police officers from what they described as a “failed and exploitative” scheme.

“We are here to ask the government to remove us from the CPS. The pension scheme is exploitative and unjust,” said retired Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Manir Lawal.

Lawal, now 67, while heavily involved in the protest on Monday, said the system had impoverished thousands of retired police officers who had dedicated their lives to serving Nigeria.

“I am 67 years old. Many of us here are in our 60s and 70s. We have served this country faithfully and deserve to retire in dignity. This scheme has impoverished us. It is our right to demand better,” he added.

The protest drew support from various rights groups and watchdog organisations, who joined the retirees in pressing the National Assembly to urgently amend the pension laws affecting security personnel.

Despite the downpour, the demonstrators maintained their stance at the entrance of the National Assembly complex, vowing not to disperse until lawmakers addressed their demands.

Security personnel were deployed to the scene to monitor the gathering and ensure order, though the protest remained peaceful throughout the morning.

The Guild reports that the demonstration underscores growing national concern over the treatment of retired security operatives in Nigeria, many of whom claim they have been abandoned by the system they once served.