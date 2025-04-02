Retired policeman kills sibling over land dispute in Lagos

The residents of Yovoyan community in Badagry, Lagos State, have been thrown into mourning after an ex-policeman allegedly killed his brother, sister-in-law, and one other over a disputed land.

The deceased were identified as Richard Atideka, Latevi Atideka, both from Yovoyan community, and Muji Onilude from the neighboring Gberefu community in Badagry.

A survivour of the attack, David Atideka, who recounted the harrowing experience on Wednesday to newsmen, stated that the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

“I was inside my room discussing with my wife when I stepped out to urinate. As I did, I saw two armed men entering the compound. I quickly hid nearby.

“They entered my room, asked for me, and immediately shot my wife in the head. Out of fear, I ran to inform my elder brother, but when I arrived, I found his lifeless body—he had been shot too,” David narrated.

He further alleged that he saw his elder brother, the suspect, the ex-police officer, along with another armed person, leaving the compound after killing his wife and brother.

“The person I saw was my brother, the police officer. I recognised him clearly,” he said.

As gathered, the alleged suspected killer had been in a long-standing dispute with his brothers over land ownership.

A reliable source disclosed that the suspect had been attempting to seize land from David and Richard Atideka.

“They had taken the matter to court, where the suspect was arrested and detained but later released on bail. They were due for a final court judgment this Thursday,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Muji Onilude’s son, Yusuf, disclosed that his father had just left his room moments before he was murdered.

“My father came to my room at about 2:10 a.m. We spoke for a few minutes before he left. Less than five minutes later, I heard gunshots outside. I rushed out and saw a man running away. I chased him, but he fired shots in the air and escaped. When I returned, I found my father in a pool of blood. He had been shot dead,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, a community representative, James Yovoyan, urged the police to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The family head, Lorence Atideka, lamented the tragedy, calling on the government to arrest and prosecute everyone involved.

However, Henry Atideka, the son of the alleged killer, denied the accusations, claiming that unknown gunmen carried out the attack.

“My father was not around when the incident happened, and he has been invited by the police. Although the family had some disagreements, it was not about land but a conspiracy, which we planned to resolve this Thursday,” he said.

Henry expressed optimism that the police would uncover the truth and punish the culprits.

However, a senior police officer who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that the police had taken the corpses to the General Hospital in Badagry and had launched an investigation into the killings.