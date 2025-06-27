Retired police officers threaten nationwide protest over delay pension, others

After months of recieving no positive response to their demand, retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force have announced plans to embark on a nationwide protest over persistent delays and irregularities in their pension payments under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)

The protest scheduled to begin on July 21, is intended to pressure the federal government to address the issues preventing relevant agencies from disbursing their pension and fulfilling their entitlements.

The planned protest, described as the “Mother of All Peaceful Protests,” will take place simultaneously across all 36 states, according to a statement from the Kaduna State chapter of the retirees’ association.

The group has been vocal in its demand for immediate reforms to the pension system, including the complete removal of retired police personnel from the CPS and the establishment of a dedicated Police Pension Board.

The retirees argue that the current scheme has left many of them in dire financial situations, battling hardship, psychological stress, and humiliation in their post-service years.

They also raised concerns about a growing number of deaths among their ranks, which they attribute to neglect and financial frustration caused by meager and delayed pension payments.

Emphasizing the peaceful nature of their planned demonstration, the group distanced itself from any individuals or organizations promoting violence, reaffirming their identity as disciplined and law-abiding former security personnel.

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing a retired police officer expressing frustration over receiving only ₦2 million after 35 years of service.

Police authorities later clarified the figure, noting that the o fficer was actually paid ₦3 million, which included ₦1 million in arrears.

The IGP has directed NPF Pensions Limited to urgently review the issue and recommend necessary reforms.

As the scheduled date for the protest nears, the retired officers say they remain determined to press for justice and demand a retirement system that reflects their years of service and sacrifice to the nation.