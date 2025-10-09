Retired FCTA director bags 24yrs jail term for N318m fraud

A retired Director of Finance and Administration with the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Garuba Duku, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for diverting public funds amounting to N318 million.

Duku was convicted on a six-count charge bordering on corruption and money laundering, brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/608/2022.

The judgment, delivered by Justice James Omotosho, followed ICPC investigations which revealed that, between 2012 and 2013, the convict fraudulently diverted ₦318,250,000 belonging to AMMC into his personal account domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc.

The funds, which were paid in tranches of N56.25 million, N71 million, N53 million, N54 million, N46 million, and N36.3 million, were later transferred to Bureau de Change operators and expended for unauthorized purposes.

During the trial on Thursday, the anti-graft agency established that the method adopted by the retired director to release and withdraw the funds was fraudulent and violated existing government financial regulations.

The Commission also disproved the defendant’s claim that the funds were disbursed to his superiors, noting that he failed to provide any credible evidence to support the allegation.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Consequently, the court sentenced the retired director to four years imprisonment on each of the six counts, or an option of fine equivalent to five times the amount stated in each count, totaling approximately N1.6 billion.

The ICPC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said the conviction reinforces the Commission’s determination to hold public officials accountable and ensure that those who betray public trust face justice.

“The conviction of Mr. Duku underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service,” the statement added.