Residents stranded after Lagos Govt. pulls down distressed three-storey building

Dozens of occupants of a three-storey building in Lagos Island were currently stranded without any meaningful direction after watching bulldozers watching the State Government pull down the structure that once serve as their shelter for being distressed and to avert loss of lives and property.

The former tenants of the distressed building watched as the entire structure was brought down effortlessly by the state government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

As gathered, the occupants of the structure had been directed to leave but many refused over inability to source for funds to rent a habitable apartment for themselves.

But in a bid to avert an imminent building collapse, the LASBCA officials demolished the building at 70/72 Martins Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area, describing it as a highly distressed and defective building.

Speaking on the demolition, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, stated that the building had to be pulled down after a thorough engineering appraisal which confirmed it was weak and no longer fit for habitation.

The General Manager also averred that if left unchecked, it would eventually collapse leading to possible loss of lives and properties in the area.

He maintained that prior to the demolition, occupants had been served all appropriate notices and given enough time to vacate which they refused but instead continued to occupy the building disregarding the dangers it posed even to other residents of the area.

Speaking further, Oki said that residents of another building that had earlier been captured as distressed during routine checks by the officials of the Agency were also evacuated pending the results of a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain the stability of the building.

He explained that the Agency is being proactive by taking these measures so to prevent needless losses of both human and material resources in the State.

While reiterating the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizenry through thorough monitoring of building constructions and prompt removal of illegal and nonconforming buildings, Arc. Oki appealed to the building public to always abide by the building laws and codes of the State.

He also appealed to owners/developers and residents of distressed and defective structures to report such and vacate immediately, this he said will go a long way to nip in the bud cases of collapse especially during the rainy season.

He reassured the public that the Agency will continue to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favor in order to ensure that all buildings within the State are deemed structurally fit, safe and secure for habitation.

