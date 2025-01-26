Residents set ablaze 74yrs old Anambra physically challenged woman

The Anambra Police Command has arrested no fewer than four residents after they allegedly set ablaze a 74years old physically challenged woman in Abagana axis of the state.

These four suspects, 21-year-old lady, Chinenye Ekwenugo, from Ifitedunu, and three male, 47-year-old Uzochukwu Okeke, 60-year-old Fidel Anayo and 54-year-old Ikenna Anene who were residents of the community.

After the arrest on Sunday, the law enforcement officers also recovered the burnt remains of the deceased, the wheelchair, and a casket.

Meanwhile, the Operatives have also initiated moves to arrest the main suspect Ifeanyi Igwe who is currently on the run.

The Commissioner of Police, Obono Itam, while reacting to the development, appealed for calm and ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for a comprehensive investigation.

Earlier, the Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that during interrogation by the Police Operatives, the suspect, Chinenye confessed that her boyfriend Ifeanyi Igwe who is currently at large and three others set the victim ablaze and got a casket to bury her before the intervention of the security operatives.

“Also, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy and further probe of the cause of the death”, he added.