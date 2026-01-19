Residents scoop fuel after tanker overturns on Lagos bridge

Chaos erupted on Tincan-Liverpool Bridge in Lagos on Monday morning when a fuel tanker overturned, prompting a swarm of residents to rush beneath the bridge with jerrycans and containers, eagerly collecting the spilled fuel despite the looming risk of explosions and fire.

Eyewitness footage circulating widely showed individuals of all ages clambering beneath the structure, filling various receptacles with the diesel, while vehicular traffic came to a complete standstill and onlookers warned of the dangers of such reckless behavior amid the unfolding emergency.

The diesel-laden tanker overturned on the Tincan-Liverpool Bridge in the Apapa area, inward toward Mile 2, causing the tank to rupture and spill its flammable contents extensively across the bridge roadway and beneath the structure.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday during the intense morning rush, though the circumstances that led to the tanker tipping over have not yet been determined or disclosed publicly.

In a post on X, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the road leading to the bridge had been cordoned off but has now been reopened.

“There’s a fallen tanker loaded with diesel on Tincan-Liverpool Bridge, inward Mile 2. The diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank. Men of the Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety agencies have been swiftly notified. Traffic has been diverted to the other side of the bridge for safety measures. Please adhere strictly to all instructions from traffic managers.”

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the overturn remains unclear, as the agency has yet to confirm whether factors such as brake failure, speeding, road conditions, or driver error were involved.