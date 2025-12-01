Residents protest over terrorist’s attack in Enugu

Residents in Enugu community have expressed concern over the lingering cases of terrorism in the state calling for government’s intervention to curb the situation and make the area habitable.

The agitators showed their disgruntlement during a staged peaceful protest demanding for an end of the situation which has led to many of the inhabitants abducted and injured, leading to massive unrest in the community, state and country at large.

The remonstrators, mainly women, marched through major roads to locate the residence of former Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, many of them holding clutched leaves, a traditional symbol of peaceful appeal, voicing terror over relentless kidnappings and shootings aimed at their people, particularly women travelling for social and family events.

The women, at Ezimo community in Udenu Local Government, in unison, bemoaned an incident of unidentified gunmen shooting at vehicles filled with travellers while journeying along the Ikem–Obollo-Afor road on Saturday which led to seven of the kidnapped and others suffering varying degrees of injuries.

The agitators added that the attackers once against struck on Sunday at Obollo-Eke with another abduction.

“Women returning from a marriage ceremony were attacked in the evening,” the women said.

“Some escaped with bullet wounds, but about seven were abducted. The gunmen operate freely for hours despite the proximity of security forces.

“This is a cry for help, a call for protection,”one protester said. She added,”Ezimo people are no longer safe. “We face daily threats of kidnapping and gunfire.”

As of publishing time, the Enugu State Government was yet to issue any official response to the attacks or the protest, with calls and messages to their spokespersons going unanswered.