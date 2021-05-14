Residents laud Osun Gov. free train service during Eid

The beneficiaries of Osun Free Train Service have commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his idea of continuity and also described the government’s gesture as not only commendable but also a sustainable relief to transport hurdles.

The free train beneficiaries who couldn’t hide their enthusiasm and joy when they arrived their destinations applauded government’s social protection programmes which had impacted positively on residents’ lives.

The free train service started by last administration and sustained Oyetola was part of efforts to provide succour and relief for the citizens who reside outside the state during festive periods, particularly the holidaymakers that wish to celebrate festivities with their loved ones.

While addressing journalists shortly after they alighted from the train at the Osogbo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, some of the beneficiaries eulogised the government for sustaining the gesture since its introduction.

One of the beneficiaries, Isa Haruna, who boarded the train from Lagos, described his experience to Osogbo as unquantifiable, memorable and adventurous.

Haruna lauded the state government for taking the initiative as a priority despite the present socioeconomic realities, noting that the positive impacts of the good gesture had helped to permanently register the progressive government in the heart of the masses, particularly the citizens of the state who are the direct beneficiaries of the initiative.

He said that the free train service had really helped to eliminate unforeseen circumstances of possible road mishaps, particularly during festive periods.

According to him, the provision of the free train service has in no doubt provided succour and relief to him and other citizens of the state and beyond who have come home to celebrate with their families.

“I am highly impressed with this gesture coming from our government in Osun. I boarded the train in Lagos to come to Osogbo to celebrate Eid-el-fitr with my family who are residing here. It gladdens my heart that I had a very smooth and remarkable experience all through.

“This is my first time of joining the free train service provided by the State, and I am bold to say the journey was very nice and smooth. I appreciate the government for deeming it fit to continue with the good initiative which had impacted greatly on the lives of hundreds of thousands of the citizens.

“Indeed, this is a true ‘helping-hand initiative’ put together by the government to support the citizens of the State who live elsewhere during festive periods. The gesture is a big relief to us in view of the transport hurdles usually confronted by passengers during festive periods,” he added.

Also, Miss Folashade Olateru and Abiola Oyerinde described their experience as fantastic and worthwhile. The duo who boarded the train from Lagos noted that the provision of the free train service had afforded them the opportunity to come home and celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

Olateru said, “this is my first experience of traveling with train from Lagos to Osogbo. My experience was very nice and smooth.

“I want the government to continue with this, the gesture is highly appreciated and applaudable as the initiative has been helping us, particularly those who couldn’t afford the transport fare during a period like this.”

According to Oyerinde, the initiative has made Osun to stand out among the comity of states in social protection initiatives.

She added, “this is the first time I would come by train. I heard about it from a friend and giving it a trial today has changed my impression of rail transportation. I enjoyed the trip. We had a smooth ride as the security provided was superb. I want to implore our government to continue with it and improve on it in the interest of the people.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, assured that the government would do everything possible to sustain the initiative regardless of paucity of funds.

Olaonipekun said, “we thank God for the kind of Governor that we have who is known as a financial magician. It is clear and known to everybody that we have someone who is capable of re-engineering the finances of the State and that is what we are enjoying, paucity of funds or not. He has been living up to his expectations.

“The expectation for us is that to whom much is given, much is expected. We want our people to reciprocate this gesture by paying their taxes promptly and responding to financial obligations they have to the government.”

Among the goverment officials that received the passengers were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Christiana Olusola Ogunfolaju; Coordinating Director, Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Kehinde Odediran; Director of Commerce and Investment Promotion, Ajibola Falode, among others.

