Residents desert Zamfara community after bandits demand N10m levy

Residents of Mai Tukunya in Zamfara State have abandoned their homes after armed bandits demanded ₦10 million, an AK-47 rifle, and three motorcycles, leaving families with no choice but to flee.

The ultimatum, issued after years of escalating violence, left locals with few options which includes either to comply with the bandits’ demands, risk their lives trying to resist, or abandon the village entirely.

“We could not meet their demands, and defending ourselves was impossible. Our only option was to leave with whatever we could carry,” a displaced resident told reporters on Friday.

“Women and girls lived in terror of assaults, while men risked abduction or killing simply for going to the market,” another added.

Mai Tukunya, located less than a kilometre from the town of Dansadau, received little protection despite its proximity. Residents said calls for help were often met with advice to fend for themselves, even though they had no weapons or training.

“We were told to defend ourselves, but how could we? We had nothing to fight with,” an elder lamented.

As the bandits’ deadline passed, families, including children, the elderly, and other vulnerable residents, joined the growing number of displaced people, leaving homes, possessions, and memories behind to preserve their lives.

As of filing this report, local authorities, including the police, had yet to provide immediate assistance or reassurance to the fleeing residents.