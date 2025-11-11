Residents block Katsina highway to protest bandits’ attack

Residents of Katsina State blocked the Katsina–Kano highway to protest repeated bandit raids that have caused killings, abductions, and widespread displacement in their communities.

The demonstrators, largely youths from multiple villages, decried what they described as “a collapsing security situation” and insisted the attacks had become too frequent to ignore.

They marched onto the Katsina–Kano highway, setting up barricades with burning tires and chanting against what they called government inaction, disrupting traffic as motorists were forced to halt.

The protest followed a night raid by bandits on the communities of Danjanku, Dantashi, and Dayi in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

According to residents, the assailants struck at midnight, scaling fences and breaking into homes, killing one person and abducting 17 others.

Locals said this was the third attack in less than a week, bringing total abductions in the area to over 30.

“They came last night, killed one of our people, and abducted several others. We are living in fear here,” said Tanimu Almakiyayi, the Village Head of Danjanku.

Several attempts to reach the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer for official comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.