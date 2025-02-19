Residents arrest three kidappers terrorizing Lagos community

Three suspected kidnappers have been apprehended by local residents in Victory Estate, Ago Palace, Lagos, after an attempt to carry out a kidnapping.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the suspects confessing to their crimes while being interrogated by their captors.

The suspects, identified as Ifeanyi, Chimezie Emmanuel (nicknamed “Davido”), and Sodiq, were caught by a group of vigilant residents who later recorded their confessions.

In the video, the suspects are seen admitting to their involvement in kidnapping, with two of them claiming they were mobilized by Emmanuel, whom they described as the gang leader.

The first suspect, Ifeanyi, hailing from Anambra State, confessed, “My name is Ifeanyi. I am from Anambra. I came here from Ijesha. I came here to kidnap.”

The second suspect, Chimezie Emmanuel, who goes by the nickname “Davido,” revealed, “My name is Chimezie Emmanuel. I live at Community Bus Stop. I am from Imo State. I also came here to kidnap.”

The third suspect, Sodiq, from Kwara State, stated, “My name is Sodiq. I am from Kwara State. I live in Surulere.”

During the interrogation, Ifeanyi and Sodiq pointed fingers at Emmanuel, alleging that he was the mastermind behind the operation. According to them, Emmanuel mobilized the group and led the kidnapping attempt.

The video also captured the voices of the residents questioning the suspects while subjecting them to physical assault. Shockingly, the residents hinted at their initial plan to release the suspects without involving the police, raising concerns about the prevalence of vigilante justice in such situations.

The Lagos State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Residents of Victory Estate and surrounding communities have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.