Report on Interest
under logo

Festivities, extortion reign supreme as hoodlums block…

The Guild

Police confirms 11 officers, JTF members death after Borno…

The Guild

Edo Govt. debunks owing College lecturers’ arrears

The Guild
Health

Resident doctors suspend strike, resume medical operations

By News Desk

By The Guild

Hundreds of patients at government-owned health facilities have heaved a sigh of relief after the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their nationwide industrial action embarked upon over unpaid allowance by the Federal Government barely 10 days ago.

The leadership of the striking workers’ union approved the suspension of industrial action after a virtual meeting with members which lasted for about 15 hours, with each member raising concerns over the planned call-off considering the unpaid allowances.

Announcing the development on Saturday, NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, stated that the decision was to prevent patients from avoidable deaths across the country.

Okhuaihesuyi, while assuring the public that the doctors were ready to commence service delivery, added that the union would further address a press conference on its decision on Sunday.

The announcement came barely 24 hours after Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, chaired the meeting which lasted about six hours on Friday and was also attended by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora.

The Guild 2714 posts 26 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.