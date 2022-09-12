Rescue team removes nine women from sinking Lagos building

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue team have removed no fewer than nine women alive from a sinking building in Maryland axis of Lagos State.

The information was said to have been received from a sister agency of the National Emergency Management Agency, which was quickly followed by the deployment of the Ikeja Fire Station.

The Deputy Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue, Ogabi Olajide disclosed that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the women were trapped in a storey building which was sinking.

According to him, the sink was caused by the terrain of the environment and the overnight heavy rain downpour that led to flood.

Olajide, through a statement released on Monday, stated that the Firefighters swiftly swung into action, rescuing all nine alive without any form of injury with the compliments of other emergency responders at the scene.

He disclosed that the rescued victims are all in stable condition while search and rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.

The Deputy Head further noted that rights to personal safety lie with huge sense of responsibility which required evacuating unsafe areas including floods, defective structures and hazardous vicinity.

