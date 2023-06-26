Rescue team recovers missing three students’ bodies inside Calabar lagoon

The bodies of missing three medical students that drown during a boat mishap in Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital, have been recovered by emergency rescue team inside the lagoon.

It was gathered that residents of communities along the lagoon shores saw the floating bodies and alerted Marine Police and other rescue team to recover them.

Bodies of the students were recovered by the emergency officials after several hours of search and rescue operations inside the lagoon to ascertain what happened to them after the boat capsized.

The bodies were recovered barely two days after the boat conveying them lost control due to heavy wind, experienced a mishap and capsized.

The Cross River Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, confirmed the development on Tuesday during an interview with newsmen after the bodies of the three medical students were removed from the lagoon.

They were among the 13 medical students from different universities in Nigeria were involved in the boat accident while crossing from one end of the lagoon to the other.

Of the 13 that board the boat, 10 were rescued alive as soon as the boat capsized with three going missing during the rescue exercise.

According to him, the rescue team recovered the bodies of two males and one female from the lagoon.

He said the bodies will be kept under proper care and contact made with relevant families before handover.

The medical students were in Calabar last week for the annual Nigeria Medical Students Association Health Week.

The week is hosted yearly in any member university within the country.

The 2023 edition was hosted in Calabar with various activities, including educational and social activities.

One of the social activities was a visit to the Marina Resorts and some students decided to enjoy a cruise ride in the resort.

President of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NiMSA) Mr. Ejim Egbe, said the first set of 13 students had a safe ride and returned to shores.

Though they expressed some concerns, the management assured of safety before the second set of 13 boarded.

The accident occurred with the second set while 10 victims were rescued alive.

