Reps vacate offices for party primaries

In a bid to avoid distraction during plenaries, the house of representatives has postponed the resumption of plenary for another two weeks, to allow political parties to conclude their primaries ahead of 2023 general elections across the country.

The two weeks postponement by the House indicated that the house, which was expected would now reconvene and continue its legislative duties on Tuesday, 7th June, 2022.

Before the postponement on Monday, the lawmakers were expected to resume plenary for discussion on national matters on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Announcing the postponement, Clerk of the house of representatives, Yahaya Danzariya, through a short statement made available to newsmen, said that the decision was to allow all lawmakers seeking re-election to conclude their ambition.

According to the statement, I am directed to inform all Hon Members, Staff, Media, and the General Public that due to the ongoing party primaries, the House will now resume plenary on Tuesday, 7th June, 2022 at 11:00 am.

On resumption, the lawmakers may not spend more than three weeks discussing national issues at the Assembly, as they would be embarking on their annual recess in June.

It would be recalled that the last time the legislators held a plenary session was on May 11, and they were scheduled to resume on May 24, before the postponement.

Since returning from Easter recess in April, the legislators have not had regular sittings, and the decisions were previously attributed to the renovation of the green chamber.

The lawmakers had passed a bill seeking to enable statutory delegates to vote at the conventions and congresses of political parties during an emergency plenary on May 11.

