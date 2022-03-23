Reps to appeal Section 84 (12) removal from 2022 Electoral Act

The lawmakers in the House of Representatives have resolved to appeal the judgement which directed the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to delete Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Act.

They insisted that the clause was directed at political appointees and not civil servants, saying the court passed a judgement on a matter which was not included in the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly.

The lawmakers, while questioning their exclusion from the case filed before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, stressed that they could have assisted in setting the record straight during proceedings.

Jointly deciding to approach the Court of Appeal for a review of the judgement during Wednesday’s plenary in the seat of power in Abuja, the Representatives described the judgement made by Justice Anyadike as an aberration.

While the lawmakers hinted at writing a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he would not allow the National Assembly to be ridiculed.

Just like his colleagues, he queried why the judgement was obtained in faraway Abia State, insisting that only the National Assembly has the constitutional authority to alter any part of the legislation which it passed.

Gbajabiamila, therefore, appealed to the AGF not to hastily implement the court judgement, and not to get into the legitimate functions of the National Assembly.

The House stance came days after Justice Anyadike ordered that the AGF and minister of justice should embark on deleting the section from the Act.

According to her, the section was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and could not stand, saying it was in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.

Before the judgement, President Muhammadu Buhari had last month assented to the Electoral Act 2022, following a series of attempts by the National Assembly to amend the nation’s electoral laws.

He had, however, objected to the provisions of Section 84 (12), which read, “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

He believes the section constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.

The president, after signing the bill into law, later asked the National Assembly to amend the section of the Act, an appeal that was rejected by the lawmakers.