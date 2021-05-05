Reps recommend 2021 census postponement over insecurity

Following rising insecurity across Nigeria, lawmakers at House of Representatives have recommended that the Federal Government postpone the planned 2021 population and housing census by the National Population Commission.

They maintained that it was important normalcy return to all troubled areas across the country and everywhere certified safe before the commencement of census.

The House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that the exercise should be suspended until the country was safe enough in ensuring the safety of NPC personnel and other Nigerians.

The resolution was reached following a motion by a lawmaker representing Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency of Niger State, Shehu Beji.

Leading the debate on the motion, the lawmaker told the House that several factors would work against the accuracy of the figures that would be obtained and the overall success of the exercise due to insecurity.

For instance, Beji said that the safety of enumerators would not be guaranteed in many parts of the country, adding that many households would be unwilling to make family members available for enumeration because of the fear of the unknown.

He added that it would be unwise in the prevailing circumstances to post enumerators to some parts of the country currently considered to be volatile.

Beji argued that the fact that many locations would not be reached by enumerators was enough a reason to suspend the planned exercise.

“The key prayer of this motion is to urge the House to call on the Federal Government to suspend the exercise until the security of the country stabilizes,” he said.

Following his submissions, the prayer was endorsed by the House in a majority voice vote. The House also invited the Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, to explain the feasibility of conducting a population and housing census in the country amid the current security challenges.

