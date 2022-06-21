Reps raise concerns over substandard hypo, harpic, others across markets

The lawmakers in the House of Representatives have expressed concerns over the poor quality of toilet and cleaning disinfectant products currently sold across the country’s markets, especially hypo and haptic.

They argued that these products sold to Nigerians were not only ineffective but also leave much to be desired, in spite of the money paid by the consumers.

According to the lawmakers, while the quality of the products remained poor, advertisements sponsored by the manufacturers on television and other media to market them hyped their supposed good quality.

Worried by the effect the product was having on Nigerians, the House passed a resolution inviting the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to appear before the Committee on Commerce.

During the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers stressed that the agencies must appear before the committee to justify the presence of haptic and hypo, and other non-effective cleaning disinfectants in the market or otherwise.

A lawmaker from Edo State, Rep. Sergius Ose-Ogun, who moved a motion on the matter, told his colleagues that Nigerians were hoodwinked into buying hypo and haptic by such advertisements only to be disappointed, as they didn’t get value for their money.

He said: “Concerned that toilet cleaning disinfectants such as haptic and hypo used in most households in Nigeria are ineffective, poor quality, and leave much to be desired;

“Worried that despite the poor quality of these toilet cleaning disinfectants, there are several television sponsored advertisements that are misleading unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such adverts product information to make purchases;

“Alarmed that most Nigerians utilize these disinfectants in cleaning their homes, offices, hospitals, churches, and mosques without getting the value for money spent in purchasing such products”, his motion partly stated.

The House ordered an investigation to be concluded within four weeks, while the Committee on Legislative Compliance was directed to monitor the execution of the resolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

