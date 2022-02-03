Reps proposes 20yrs jail term for bank staff aiding frauds

Employees in the banking sector, who engage in fraudulent activities, may face heavier punishment if a bill pending before the House of Representatives is passed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill before the lawmakers is set to amend current law on declaration of assets by bank employee before resuming operations across the country.

It is the “Bill for an Act to Amend the Bank Employees etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act, Cap. BI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters.”

The proposed amendment by the lawmakers has further passed second reading in the plenary of the House in Abuja on Wednesday, a development that had attracted reactions across the country.

A key proposal in the piece of legislation was to raise the punishment for insider fraud by bank employees from 10 years to a 20-year term of imprisonment.

The sponsor of the bill,. Francis Waive, narrated to his fellow lawmakers on the floor of the house how fraudulent practices and other abuses in the banking sector had been on the increase in recent times.

He argued that a longer jail term would serve as a deterrent to employees planning to defraud customers or collude with others to achieve the same criminal aim.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over proceedings, referred the bill to the Committee on Banking and Currency soon after it passed second reading.

The committee, in the next stage of the bill’s journey, will call for a public hearing where Nigerians would have the opportunity to express themselves iras

The committee will thereafter, report its collated views from the hearing to the House for further actions.on the 1

