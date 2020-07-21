Reps probes Ngige, Mamman, agencies board members over alleged financial malpractices, others

Barely 24 hours after concluding the public hearing on Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the House of Representatives has begun investigations into alleged sharp practices in three federal agencies and sack of the management sack by Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

The three affected agencies were Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

As gathered, the boards’ removal earlier approved by the ministers have attracted reactions from stakeholders’ that believed the actions taken on the alleged breach of procurement procedures, financial malpractice, and malfeasance in the agencies were done without due consultations.

The investigation commenced a few days after the House unanimously moved that the alleged procedural breach by the ministers be investigated by an ad-hoc and be chaired by Miriam Onuoha.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Onuoha said that the house resolved to investigate the alleged breach of procurement procedures and financial malpractice and malfeasance in the agencies and report back in one week.

“Our Committee began work immediately and reached out to all concerned in the matter with a call for memoranda. About 95 per cent of all actors involved have made their written submissions; I must commend your prompt response to our letters.

“Without preempting the outcome of this investigative hearing, the committee wishes to extend to all the parties the benefit of the principle of fair hearing.

“I wish to remind us that this committee is not out to witch-hunt anybody, but play our legislative duties; please note that we will be just and fair to all concerned in this matter,” she added.