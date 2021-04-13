Reps postpone resumption, mourn two lawmakers’ death

The House of Representatives has postponed resumption of plenary until April 20th, 2021 to mourn two lawmakers that died during the Easter Break.

The deceased lawmakers include a member from Plateau State, Haruna Murtala, who died in a car accident on Abuja-Keffi road on his way to Jos on 3rd April, and Sulaiman Lere, Member from Kaduna State, who died on 6th April, at Barau Diko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, expressed shock over the demise of the lawmakers, adding that the leadership decided the House should adjourn for the rest of the week to enable them pay proper respect to their departed colleagues.

Speaking before the adjournment, Gbajabiamila, described the two lawmakers as hardworking, dedicated, and honest politicians who died when their services were needed the most.

He said “ Maitala was a quiet gentleman. “The circumstance surrounding his death is very painful.“The day he died, he had just come back from an official assignment of ECOWAS parliament.

“He was going to Jos for his son’s wedding when death confronted him, he died together with his son and Yusuf Gadgi, his legislative aide.’’

The Speaker also described the death of Lere as painful. “We know how he struggled in law courts for his election petition case and he eventually won almost after two years.

“We swore him in two months ago, which was a very bitter fight, only for us to hear he died a few weeks after his swearing-in.

“Both deaths are difficult to understand but God knows best,’’ he said.

The Speaker added that the House would hold a valedictory session next Tuesday, in honor of the late Ossy Prestige, who also died in February. He pleaded with members to be in attendance in order to honor their departed colleagues.

The Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, then moved the motion for adjournment till April 20.

The house then adjourned to 20th April 2021.