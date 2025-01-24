Reps postpone resumption date over MDAs slow budget defense

The House of Representatives has announced the postponement of its plenary resumption to February 4, 2024, from the previously scheduled date of January 28, 2024.

This directive follows a decision by the House leadership to allow committees additional time to engage in budget discussions and reviews with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to a statement signed by House Spokesman, Akintunde Rotimi, the members were informed via an internal memorandum from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

Speaking at the House headquarters where the announcement was made, Rotimi explained the need for this delay, highlighting the importance of ensuring a thorough and comprehensive legislative process.

“We have found that many of our committees require more time to delve into the details of the budget and ensure that all aspects are adequately addressed,” he stated.

He added, “This measure is crucial for maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of our legislative duties.”

The House of Representatives urged all members and stakeholders to understand the necessity of this postponement for the betterment of legislative outcomes in Nigeria.

The House reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its legislative mandate. Investigations into the budget details are ongoing, with a focus on effective governance and public welfare.