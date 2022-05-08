Reps postpone resumption after airline operators shelve proposed strike

Following Nigeria Airline Operators’ decision to withhold their proposed strike, the House of Representatives has postponed its resumption to address their grievances.

The postponement was said to be as a result of the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original resumption notice sent to members of the green chamber.

The house of Representatives commended the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all its members towards critical National issues.

As disclosed through a statement released by it’s Clerk, Yahaya Danzaria, on Sunday, it stated that it has cancelled the Emergency Plenary Session scheduled for 9th May, 2022.

Danzaria stated that as the session has been cancelled, Authorities of the house would hold still meet with relevant stakeholders on the scheduled date in the afternoon to address some of the Issues.

He further disclosed that the House apologizes for any inconvenience it must have caused its members, media and other stakeholders as a result of the short notice.

According to statement: “I am directed to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby cancels the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for tomorrow 9th May, 2022.

“This cancellation follows from the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original notice. The House appreciates the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all Hon Members to these critical National issues.”

