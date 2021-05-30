Reps postpone constitutional review hearings over Gulak’s murder

Following murder of former presidential adviser, Ahmad Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State, the House of Representatives has postponed the planned zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution scheduled for the state.

The hearing for Imo and Abia States was scheduled for Owerri centre on June 2 and 3, respectively, but with the murder of the APC chieftain, the lawmakers have placed an indefinite band on the exercise for both states.

Through a statement released on Sunday by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who is the chairman of the committee, the hearing has been postponed indefinitely.

“The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June 2021 has been suspended until further notice.

“The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public,” the statement reads.