Reps places Oromoni Jnr’s death investigation on IGP

Lawmaker at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly have urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to promptly take over the investigation and unravel the circumstances that led to death of Dowen College, Lekki, student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Aside from placing Oromoni’s death investigation on the police boss, the legislators also urged the Federal Government to put in place stricter regulation for schools and their boarding facilities such that would prevent bullying, extortion among students.

The lawmakers while condemning in strong terms, the recent incidences of inhuman treatment and abuses happening in the boarding schools across the country, urged the Federal Ministry of Education to set out guidelines for the operations of boarding schools across the country.

The House resolution followed a motion titled ‘A Call to Condemn the Trend of Inhumane Treatment in Nigerian Boarding Schools Across the Country and Comprehensive Investigation into the Activities of Nigerian Boarding School System’ which was moved by a lawmaker, Unyime Idem, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers mandated the IGP to immediately commission and take over the investigation, prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators of the identified heinous crimes.

The House also mandated its Committees on Education, Youth Development, and Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation, set up a committee to brainstorm and come up with modalities and report to the lawmakers within two weeks.

Leading the debate on the motion, Idem said, “these recent developments call for the attention of the lawmakers. These children that are being molested; these children that are being wasted, they are our constituents. We cannot watch this kind of situation happening in our constituency.

“If proper measures had been put in place, we would not be having this. There would have been a proper way of monitoring the activities of these children.”

Another lawmaker, Obinna Chidoka said, “It is very important to send a strong signal that our children cannot be treated this way. There was one case in Kwara that trended, where they were giving corporal punishment to students. On the criminal aspects (of the Dowen College case), the IGP should investigate thoroughly and give feedback.”

On his part, who represents Eti Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos, Babajide Obanikoro, said, “in this particular matter, there are five students that are involved. They are a flight risk; their names should be placed on ‘no flight’ list. And the school, as shut down by Lagos State, should remain shut until the school is cleared of all the allegations.”

