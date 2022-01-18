Report on Interest
Reps may remove direct primaries from Electoral Act amid 2023 election controversies

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The House of Representatives has disclosed plans to amend the provision of Direct Primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to sign the bill into law for it to become implementable for the 2023 general election and others.

The lawmakers said reasons listed by the president for not assenting the bill, including the cost of conducting direct primaries by political parties and security challenges, would be deliberated extensively to ensure that it conforms with the reality across the country.

Plans to re-introduce and amend the bill were disclosed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, while welcoming the lawmakers on Tuesday after returning from their Yuletide break embarked upon last year.

MORE DETAILS SOON

