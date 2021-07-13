Reps may pass new electoral bill ahead 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the House of Representatives has disclosed that plans have been concluded to pass the new Electoral Act which had been designed to improve electoral processes across the country.

The new bill, as gathered, has provisions that would allow Nigerians eligible to participate in electoral processes to cast their vote electronically and give the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) power to transmit election results through electronic processes.

Aside that the new bill also addressed political parties’ funding for elections, The Guild learnt that the e bill, which was about to be passed would further bring far-reaching changes to the electoral processes including making the country’s voting system become more transparent.

Announcing the plans on Tuesday, the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, hinted that the bill, which had attracted concerns among Nigerians, would be passed on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila, who announced the plans at the plenary in Abuja, informed members that the report on the bill would be laid before the house tomorrow (Wednesday) by the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku, ahead of the consideration and passage on Thursday.

While advising members to shelve all personal engagements and turn out on Thursday to consider the committee report at the plenary, the speaker advised members to provide their email addresses in other for the House clerk to send soft copies of the report to them for consideration and ahead passaged.

