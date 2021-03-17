Reps inaugurate 40-member team on insurgency, banditry, others

Following a surge in violent attacks orchestrated by insurgents and bandits across Nigeria, the House of Representatives has set up a 40-member Special Committee to review the country’s security situation and identify solutions to correct the challenges confronting the country.

The committee was also expected to within three weeks forward its recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward implementation to restore peace and harmony in the country particularly the troubled regions.

Members of the committee were selected during an executive session chaired by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday in Abuja.

Confirming the special committee set-up, the House, in a short statement released to newsmen, said that the decision to raise the committee was unanimously reached during the session held behind closed doors.

Earlier, the lawmakers also announced plans to amend the Immigration Act, Cap. 1 2004 to strengthen inward and outward movement from the country, saying, this will boost security across Nigeria.

The plans to amend the act were announced on the floor of the House after some lawmakers had argued that the land borders have become porous and presently served as an entry for terrorists.

In the bill presented on the floor of the House, the first seek to amend the mode of payment towards ensuring that all funds received by the Nigerian Immigration Service go directly into the Federation Account in accordance with Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

“Also, the bill seeks to amend the Immigration Act, Cap.1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Establish the Nigerian Immigration Patrol Border Patrol Agent as a specialized Directorate in the Nigeria Immigration Service to Patrol, Maintain Surveillance, Conduct borderline watch and prevent persons from entering or leaving Nigeria without permission.

“It also aimed to adjust Immigration Act, Cap. 1, 2004 to Provide for Deployment of Border Technology to Facilitate the Prevention of Illegal Migrants through Nigeria’s Porous Borders thereby Enhancing Border Security; and for Related Matters”.