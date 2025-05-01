Reps donate N100bn to Plateau terrorist, fire attack victims

The House of Representatives has donated ₦100 million to support victims of the deadly attacks and the Terminus Market fire in Plateau State.

This intervention, to be distributed among four selected local government areas, aims to ease the suffering of affected communities and demonstrate solidarity with the state in its time of grief.

A breakdown of the donation shows that ₦50 million will go to the Plateau State Government, ₦20 million to Bassa LGA, ₦20 million to Bokkos LGA, and ₦10 million to Riyom LGA.

Led by former Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, a group of lawmakers delivered the financial support in cheques to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on behalf of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Wase, while handing over the cheques, emphasized that the gesture was part of the National Assembly’s broader plan to alleviate the hardships faced by affected residents.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs on Thursday.

in his remark, Mutfwang thanked the House of Representatives and the Plateau caucus for their solidarity and prompt support, applauding their unity and genuine concern for citizens enduring grief and displacement.

He then highlighted the wider needs of the affected communities, stressing the urgent necessity to upgrade rural roads and communication networks to improve security response and access in vulnerable areas.

Turning to the makeshift Terminus Market fire in Jos—which devastated hundreds of traders—Governor Mutfwang called the blaze “a painful setback for Plateau’s hardworking citizens” and promised swift government measures to assist those who suffered losses.

“We are working diligently to provide immediate assistance to victims of the Terminus Market fire. No effort will be spared to ensure our traders bounce back stronger. Their resilience represents the true spirit of Plateau, and we will stand firmly by them,” Governor Mutfwang assured.