Reps deputy chief whip dies after brief illness in UK

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga, has been pronounced dead after a brief illness at a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

Onanuga, who is popularly called Ijaya, was representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency before she passed on in London.

This development was confirmed dead through a short message released by the House of Representatives, yesterday through its official social media handle.

Also, the Ogun State former governor and senator representing the state, Gbenga Daniel, who confirmed demise of the lawmaker, described Onanuga’s death as a huge loss for Sagamu and Remoland.

He said: “She was a close confidant and Associate who reposed so much confidence in me, and her painful passage could not have come at a more painful moment for me because I seem to have lost a younger sister.

“I might have lost the right words to capture this sad moment, but I believe she has only gone to take her much needed rest with her Maker, though too soon, too sudden and very much unexpected.

“Remoland has lost a great inspiration for women aspirations as she embodied an unquenchable “Can Do” spirit, always full of life and attracted a great deal of respect. She was not just a politician, but one with remarkable difference, making her impact felt wherever she found herself.

“I will surely miss her, Sagamu and Remoland, no doubt is mourning but we will take solace in the guiding Light of her Never-yielding spirit and pray that the family she left behind should find comfort to bear her painful passage”.

Onanuga who was born on December 2, 1965, was a politician and entrepreneur.

She had held the position of Deputy Chief Whip in the Nigerian House of Representatives since 2023.

Onanuga, who was born in Hammersmith, London, to Nigerian parents, contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

She also served as the Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.